Reopening has exposed psychosocial gaps

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Schools reopening
  • Our view: A concrete strategy is needed to ensure that head teachers, parents and teachers of pregnant teens know how to handle this delicate issue in a way that does not put the welfare of the young people at risk, either through depriving them of an education or jeopardising the health of mothers and their unborn children.


Schools reopened this week, with many challenges, including rundown schools, those that have been sold off, low attendance or no students turning up on the opening day.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.