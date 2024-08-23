Resolve science head teachers’ pay

In yesterday’s edition, we ran a story indicating that several science head teachers and deputies are seeking demotions after the government failed to enhance their salaries.

According to the Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union National Chairperson, Mr Vincent Elong, there are 550 science head teachers and deputies of secondary schools across the country.

He, however, said the number could reduce since some want to be demoted to become graduate science teachers who currently earn Shs4 million every month.

Mr Elong explained that a 2022 Presidential directive indicated that salaries of Science head teachers would be increased to Shs6.5 million from Shs2.3 million and that for deputy head teachers from Shs1.7 million to Shs4.5 million.

For the last two years, the enhancement has not been implemented, to the annoyance of Science head teachers and deputy head teachers.

Mr Elong has now warned that the affected head teachers and their deputies will demonstrate, like the medical intern doctors, at the beginning of Third Term slated for September 16, if nothing is done.

The Permanent Secretary in the Public Service Ministry, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, on August 12 told this publication that the salary enhancements have been delayed due to a lack of funds. She added: The government is looking for money to allocate.”

In a July 2023 letter to the Public Service Minister, President Museveni said the Science head teachers and deputy head teachers should be paid salaries of grade Science teachers in the meantime, otherwise, they are being punished for holding such positions.

President Museveni pledged to increase the salaries of Science teachers in 2017, during a retreat for teachers. He directed that salaries of Grade V teachers be increased from Shs796,000 to Shs3 million and that of graduate teachers raised from Shs1 million to Shs4 million.

This directive was implemented in 2022. However, the Arts teachers and Science head teachers and Science deputy head teachers were left, sparking protests. The government, despite strikes by Arts teachers in 2021 over what they called pay disparities, is yet to enhance salaries of non-Science grade teachers.

In 2011, the government promised the Uganda National Teachers Association (UNATU) that it would increase salaries in three phases over three fiscal years. UNATU had urged the government to pay primary teachers a minimum salary of Shs1.35 million, Shs4.5 million to Arts teachers and Shs4.8 million to Science teachers.