Respect harmonised position on adverts

Government’s directive that aimed at banning advertisement to private media has been reversed.

For starters, this ban should never have been thought of for a country that should be democratically progressive. It also went against many legal provisions.

While meeting the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), editors and government officials at State House, Entebbe, last Thursday, President Museveni accepted the appeal to reverse the ban.

He also asked ICT minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi to meet with the NAB team this week to harmonise the position on how they will be considered for government advertising spending.

The President said his directive was not intended to harm the private sector but to help revitalise Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation (UBC).

This is a win for press freedom. Freedom of the press, being the cornerstone of any healthy democracy, includes the freedom for media outlets to operate independently and report news without undue influence from both internal and external factors.

The ban on adverts to private media was a form of censorship, which intended to limit private media’s ability to sustain itself and deliver diverse perspectives to the public.

The ban would also reinforce a biased media environment to further erode democracy, trust in journalism and perpetuate misinformation.

While a diverse media landscape is essential for a well-informed citizenry, the ban would impact on critical reporting that has always ensured transparency and accountability from duty bearers and the end result of this would be a weakened private media’s capacity to act as a watchdog.

Economically, this ban was going to significantly cripple the media industry that is already struggling to stay afloat, leading to potential job losses in a country that is struggling to fill the unemployment gaps, especially among the youth.

We applaud President Museveni for reversing this directive. The work that NAB and the Editors’ Guild have so far done in pushing against this ban is also commendable.