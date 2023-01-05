Review buildings spaces for safety compliance

There are several laws and building regulations that govern the design and construction of buildings in Uganda.

These include; the Building Control Act 2013, the Physical Planning Act 2010, the National Environment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act, among others.

These set out the rules on fire safety and providing means of escape, lighting, ventilation and secondary means of access, among other items.

There are many good laws and regulations that have been blatantly ignored or simply flouted over the years. Until the recent tragedy at Freedom City in which many lost lives and others sustained injuries, there was hardly anyone checking concert organisers who restrict access to venues by closing all other secondary access gates.

A full review of all event venues should be standard procedure going forward. This should not be restricted to places of entertainment but should extend to all areas where crowds gather, including and not limited to churches, conferences, prayer crusades, election campaigns, marathons and any other kind of street festival.

Safety experts should be engaged to make the right assessments because when it comes to safety, one needs to be particularly skilled to carry out risk assessment.

It is a wonder that we have managed to get away with few controls on large gatherings for so long without a major incident until now but we need to take a lesson from the loss of lives that has happened on the roads.

If we neglect safety training and enforcement, there could be disaster waiting around the corner. The inspection function for building control and safety enforcement ought to be beefed up to increase the capacity as needed to ensure that as city populations grow, the scale of casualties does not grow in direct proportion to the growth in entertainment centres.

Entertainment is crucial for the health and wellbeing of society. It is also a big contributor to the national purse.

Let us ensure that we protect both those who want to be entertained and those who seek to be entertained.

