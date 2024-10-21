Revisit approach on illegal fishing

Lake Victoria, one of the world’s largest freshwater lakes, is at a crossroads. The continued illegal fishing, despite measures put in place by government, threatens its ecosystem, fish stocks, and the livelihoods of those who depend on its waters.

Rogue fishermen, determined to bypass security measures, have grown more sophisticated in their methods, hiding illegal fishing gear in forests or underwater, often blending it with legal operations.

The government’s response, through the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), has largely focused on heavy enforcement, yet this has only deepened tensions between authorities and fishing communities. It is important to recognise the complexities driving illegal fishing.

For many fishermen, the soaring costs of legal fishing gear have made it increasingly difficult to sustain their livelihoods. This financial strain pushes them toward illegal practices as a matter of survival.

Yet, these very actions threaten the future of Lake Victoria’s resources, with fish stocks already depleting due to overfishing and unsustainable methods.

While the FPU’s efforts are commendable in theory, aiming to protect the lake’s resources for future generations, its heavy-handed tactics have alienated the communities it seeks to protect.

Frequent boat inspections, the destruction of illegal fishing gear, and the use of informants have bred resentment and fear among local fishermen. Rather than solely focusing on punitive measures, the government must adopt a more holistic approach that emphasises cooperation, education, and sustainable solutions.

One of the key ways forward is ensuring fishermen have access to affordable, legal fishing gear. Without this, enforcement alone will continue to fuel a cycle of illegal activity and resistance.

The government, together with local leaders, should provide subsidies or loan programmes to make legal gear more accessible. Additionally, awareness campaigns on the long-term benefits of sustainable fishing can help foster a sense of shared responsibility. The long-term survival of Lake Victoria depends on a delicate balance between conservation and economic support for fishing communities.