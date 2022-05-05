Revisit decision on LCs’ salary

This week, Fort Portal High Court ruled that it was not necessary to pay a salary to LCIs and LCIIs for the services they render to the country.

While dismissing the bid, presiding Judge Emmy Vincent Mugabo held that LCs voluntarily apply to occupy these offices and that they know at the back of their mind that there is no salary attached. The judge also reasoned that though the LCs may have a genuine demand for a salary, courts are not best suited to sort out their issues but rather other arms of government like the Executive.

“It is not logical that they turn up years later to claim what they know they are not entitled to. I find that this issue has no merit and I resolve it in the negative. In the final result, this application is dismissed with costs to the 1st respondent (Attorney General).” ruled Justice Mugabo.

Adding:“…While the elected lower local councils may have genuine concerns over payment and facilitation for their work, I hold the opinion that court may not be the most appropriate forum to raise these concerns.”

The current office bearers were elected in 2018 after over 10 years without holding elections over lack of money to organize their elections. Government only pays them an annual allowance of Shs120, 000. LCs, just like any other elected leaders, deserve compensation in exchange for the crucial services that they render to the citizenry.

The LC1 could be the lowest government official in hierarchy but the services that they offer are immense and not paying them is discriminatory.

For example, these officials act as arbiters (if we may loosely refer to them as judges) under the Local Council Courts Act in many village disputes like land boundary, assault, and petty theft cases. They are also very instrumental in being witnesses in land transactions and also welcoming visitors at functions in their respective jurisdictions. With such crucial roles, surely, these officers deserve a monthly compensation as an incentive to work harder.

We believe that if these officials were paid monthly, there would be less coercion from them that they load onto the citizens who seek their services. On almost every issue that you take to them including getting a recommendation letter, certifying that you are a member of that village/ Cell, you have to give them some money before they stamp to endorse your letter.