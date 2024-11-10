Rid urban residential areas of noise pollution

This week, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) closed a private cattle farm in uptown Kololo in Kampala following neighbours' complaints about a pungent smell from piles of animal wastes and noise pollution.

The zero-grazing farm, which started in 2019, initially had 10 Friesian cows and operated without approval from relevant authorities.

“This act is contrary to the National Environment (Air Quality Standards) Regulations, 2024, and the National Physical Planning Standards and Guidelines of 2011,” Nema said in a statement.

Nema also said there was “noise pollution from cattle (85 decibels-db) which is above the permissible limit of 55db for a mixed residential area contrary to the National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations, 2003.”

The National Environment Noise Standards and Control Regulations 2003 defines noise pollution as the release of uncontrolled noise that is likely to cause danger to human beings or damage to the environment.

Early last year, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) directed proprietors and managers of bars, places of entertainment and worship to manage their sound levels, or face closure.

In a notice issued on February 11, 2023, the leadership of KCCA noted that various places of worship and entertainment continue to emit noise beyond the permissible levels despite notification of the regulations.

KCCA guidelines state that no one is allowed to exceed volume 75 decibels in busy places from 6am to 10pm, with volumes to be kept at 50 decibels from 10pm to 6am. In residential places, and recreation centres noise should not exceed 60 decibels during day and 40 decibels at night.

If these guidelines had been followed to the letter, there would have been a peaceful coexistence between residents of urban areas, bars, places of entertainment and worship. But a walk around most urban areas around the country, especially at night, will paint a picture of residents in pain. These guidelines are violated with impunity and both locals and authorities seem to be helpless.

Nema and the urban authorities need to put their feet down and refuse to renew the trading licences of those places that do not adhere to the guidelines on noise pollution.

Last year, Nema introduced an express penalty scheme to check environment-related challenges. The environment watchdog should ensure that this scheme is fully implemented so that offenders are punished.