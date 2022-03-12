Road safety begins with you the user

Joe Walker (R) arrives in Mbarara on Wednesday on day nine on his 320km journey from Kampala to Bushenyi. Photo | Felix Ainebyoona

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Road safety.

Our view: Our appeal is that each road user should avoid behaviours that would lead them to misuse the road. Like police advised, we expect every road user to be considerate to each other.

On the morning of Monday, February 28, NMG Uganda head of radio Joseph Beyanga started a 320km walk from Kampala to Bushenyi. His goal: raise awareness on road safety.

