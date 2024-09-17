Rwot Acana's proposal; step in right direction

In a forward-looking proposal, Rwot David Onen Acana II, the paramount chief of the Acholi, has called on the Uganda Prisons Service to equip communities living around prison facilities with valuable skills. This progressive initiative by the cultural leader, which was published by this publication yesterday, has the potential to revolutionize the rehabilitation process, fostering a more harmonious and productive relationship between prisons and their surrounding communities.

While meeting Prisons officials at his palace last Friday, Rwot Acana emphasized that since the Prisons have demonstrated that they have good farming practices and also do well in sectors like carpentry and general production, Ugandans near them ought to benefit from these skills.

We would like to applaud the Acholi leader for taking this direction because by skilling these communities, we can empower them to become constructive partners in the rehabilitation journey of both inmates and those in our communities that may not be in those correctional facilities. This approach recognizes that prisons are not isolated entities, but rather integral parts of the broader social fabric. By investing in the people living closest to these facilities, we can create a supportive environment that encourages inmates to reform and reintegrate into society. Moreover, this proposal addresses the pressing issue of economic empowerment. Many communities surrounding prisons face significant economic challenges, which can perpetuate cycles of poverty and crime. By providing skills training, we can unlock new opportunities for economic growth, enabling individuals to build brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Rwot Acana's proposal also acknowledges the critical role that the community plays in the rehabilitation process. By engaging with and supporting the people closest to Prisons, we can create a network of positive influences that help inmates stay on the path to reform. This, in turn, can lead to reduced recidivism rates and a safer, more secure society for all. Importantly, in an era where the government is propping up a competence based curriculum, the help the Prisons would give to the communities would directly correspond to what is being taught at school, and as well solve the unemployment conundrum.

In a nutshell, Rwot Acana's proposal is a beacon of hope for a more compassionate and effective approach to rehabilitation. By skilling communities living around prison facilities, we can unlock a brighter future for inmates, their families, and the wider community. We join the chorus and urge the Uganda Prisons Service to embrace this proposal and harness the power of community to drive positive change.

