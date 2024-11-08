Safeguard access to information and the safety of journalists

Wednesday November 6, was eventful in more ways than one. Donald Trump emerged winner of the US November 5 elections making him the 47th president, leaving democrat Kamala Harris and her blue with disappointment. Back home, Parliament passed the Coffee Amendment Bill, 2024, which, among others, means the dissolution of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority. They also passed other Bills such as the National Roads Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

Unfortunately, journalists who set out to cover proceedings in the House, especially on the National Coffee Amendment Bill, 2024 , were treated like unwanted and uninvited guests even though they had accreditation. Some were barred from accessing the House to cover plenary.

One of our reporters, Mr Bussein Samilu, was denied access beyond the Parliament main entrance despite having accreditation. Mr Samilu says police officers redeployed at the entrance asked him to sit at the guest lounge after looking at his accreditation card. He spent half an hour in the waiting area only to be told that he would not access the House’s chambers.

As if that wasn’t enough, when chaos erupted following the fight between Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality MP, and Anthony Akol, the Kilak North MP, the House leadership ordered the eviction of all reporters who were inside the debating chambers. They were taken to the conference hall located at the basement of the House where it is alleged that some of their gadgets were confiscated. At some point lights were switched off when the journalist were covering House proceedings.

Chris Obore, Parliament’s director of copmmunication and public affairs, when contacted said the evacuation was done in the best interest of the journalists. That some lawmakers had threatened to cause mayhem, including hurling objects at the press gallery.

It is unfortunate that journalists can be treated this way. It has been said severally that journalism is not a crime so why then treat journalist like they are out to sabotage matters of national importance? What is the point of claiming to respect press freedom but when push comes to shove treat members of the fourth estate like intruders who can be disposed of as and when?

A week ago, on November 2, the world observed the annual International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

And to emphasize the significance of the day, Unesco says, “…impunity for lethal and non-lethal attacks against journalists perpetuates a cycle of violence, which is a key indicator in ensuring public access to information and the protection of fundamental freedoms.”

The poor treatment of reporters at the House on Wednesday might have been non-lethal but it hinders public access to information and does not in any way safeguard the freedom of expression and safety of journalists.