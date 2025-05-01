Safety and health of workers is key

Today, as the world celebrates International Labour Day, with the theme, ‘‘Social justice and decent work; safety and health of workers,” questions still linger on how safe the employees are at their workplaces. Employers who assign workers to operate machines or equipment they are not trained to operate should be asked to stop by the authorities.

All employers should carry out a safety and health audit of the workplace, and include issues such as counselling, body fitness activities, and stress management for mental health management. Workers should be in a safe and conducive environment provided by their employers. The workers spend much more time at workplaces than at their homes, hence the need to make them safe and comfortable.

The issue of workers struggling to secure workers’ compensation after suffering work-related injuries continues to be a pressing concern in Uganda. The Workers’ Compensation Act passed recently, outlines compensation for injuries and scheduled diseases incurred during employment.

However, despite having a legislative framework in place, the right to compensation remains largely elusive for many workers, hindered by delays, unclear procedures, and various challenges. A recent survey indicated that insurance companies are not in a hurry to pay compensation to the claimants, which makes workers both vulnerable and exposes them to exploitation. While the insurance sector has made progress, there is still work to be done to fully support injured workers, streamline claim processes, and eliminate delays.

Both employers and employees must understand the rights of workers under workers’ compensation laws, enforce insurance cover, compel insurance companies to be transparent, reduce bureaucracy, and government should be at the forefront of protecting people from exploitation, even at the time we are seeking foreign direct investment to grow our economy.

Currently, there is only one industrial court in Uganda, making it difficult for individuals from distant areas to seek justice in case they have issues and need redress. Given that this court is overwhelmed with cases, including those concerning workers’ compensation, there should be a way to develop other mechanisms for resolving disputes outside the court system, including mediation, negotiation, arbitration, and conciliation. The government talks about thousands of jobs created by the investors, but what exactly are the Ugandans assigned to do, and under what conditions? This is the time the workers’ MPs should give an account of what they do and how relevant they have been to their constituents. The workers should celebrate success on such a day, and reflections should be made .

