Safety on our lakes must be taken seriously

The capsizing of a police marine boat on Sunday that had been on a search mission for bodies of people who died in an accident last Wednesday is another warning that we should take this thing seriously.

Luckily, all the five marine officers were rescued alive after turbulent waves on Lake Victoria dealt a heavy blow to their boat.

Of interest to us is that the accident came amid a needless debate between leaders of Kalangala Islands, where we lost 25 people on Wednesday, and government officials on the way forward.

We reported in yesterday’s newspaper that authorities in Kalangala were pulling strings with the Minister of State for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, over the latter’s directive prohibiting passenger boats from operating during the night.

Matters involving human life must not attract supremacy battles at a time the country is looking for solutions to end the tragedies.

We do agree with Mr Byamukama that night travels offer very little rescue legroom for rescue in the event of turbulent weather. The leaders must think about human life ahead of business.

We also applaud the leadership of Kalanagala for planning to revive a by-law passed seven years ago to regulate water transport.

We would like to reiterate some of the regulatiuons here as part of our pursuit to end such accidents.

One of the directives in it was that all passenger and cargo boats traversing Lake Victoria were to acquire water/sea worthy certificates before being cleared to operate.

The ordinance also required every passenger boat operator to fit his craft with life-saving jackets to ensure safety of travellers.

Each boat operating in the area was also supposed to have a waste management disposal plan.

Other widely held safety tips for water transportation include, but not limited to, the following:

Operators should ensure the boat is in good condition.

There needs to be an emergency kit on the boat.

Travellers pack only essentials and necessary clothing.

Operators and travellers to check weather conditions before moving.

Avoid overloading of ship/boat with passengers and cargo.

Ensuring that all passengers wear life jackets.

Yet with all the available literature and regulations, the majority of boat operators on our various lakes have continued to transport passengers and cargo without fulfilling any of the requirements.

As a result, this year alone we have lost 42 people to drowning. We cannot sit around comatose as this happens.

The government and all of us must rise to the occasion and end this.