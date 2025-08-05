Save Bugisu families from imminent danger

Fresh cracks have emerged in 13 sub-counties in Sironko District, Bugisu Sub-region, putting the lives of more than 2,000 families at risk due to a likely occurrence of landslides (See Daily Monitor, July 31, “Fresh cracks put lives of over 2,000 families at risk in Sironko”).

The cracks, which reportedly keep widening whenever it rains, have damaged homes and destroyed several acres of crops. A few residents have managed to seek refuge in safer areas, but the majority are unable to do so.

According to local leaders, the residents have been waiting to be relocated to safer areas since 2018, but the government has not handled the situation with urgency it deserves.

The government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, has reportedly verified 2,045 families from the affected area for relocation.

The plan is to either move them to Bunambutye Resettlement Camp in Bulambuli District or offer Shs18 million per family to purchase land. However, only 45 families have been relocated, with the others facing the risk of losing their lives to landslides that have killed hundreds and displaced thousands over the years. While visiting Bunambutye Resettlement Camp on April 27, Ms Lillian Aber, the State minister for Disaster Preparedness, said the government’s plan to resettle people currently residing in landslide-prone areas has hit a snag because of encumbrances on the land it had chosen. We call upon the government to expedite the process of securing another land to relocate the affected families. There is plenty of land, within Bugisu Sub-region and in other parts of the country where these families can be relocated expeditiously to avert a national tragedy. The authorities should stop sitting around and twiddling their fingers while lives are at stake.

It is incumbent upon the government to stop the reoccurrence of tragedies such as the one that occurred in Bududa District in 2010, when a massive landslide buried three villages in Nametsi Parish, killing more than 300 people. Relocation of people from areas across the country prone to landslides and other disasters should be prioritised because the lives of all people in such areas irrespective of their ethnic, religious, political and racial identity matter. Furthermore, the government should do more to prevent the occurrence of natural disasters such as landslides. This can be done through teaching locals in mountainous areas like Bugisu to use suitable agricultural methods such as terracing. Planting of trees on the bare slopes of Mt Elgon should also be prioritised to avert the landslide scourge that have repeatedly claimed lives, destroyed property and left communities traumatised.