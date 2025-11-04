Save livelihoods from drowning

The Friday deluge that swamped downtown Kampala is not just the predictable fury of seasonal rains but a stark reminder of an infrastructure under siege, governance under strain, and livelihoods under threat.

The Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita) has sounded the alarm, urging Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and other authorities to act with urgency after the city’s arcades near the Nakivubo Drainage Channel were inundated following consecutive morning downpours.

These floods carried more than muddy water; they carried financial ruin. Traders reported losses running into billions of shillings, inventories soaked, and businesses paralysed. What makes the situation worse is that this is not a freak incident but a recurring one.

The rainy seasons are met by a drainage network that cannot keep up, while one of the city’s key channels is under construction, causing suspicion and deep concern.

Kacita’s demand that all works by Kiham Constructions on the Nakivubo channel be halted until a proper assessment is conducted is not just procedural but a desperate plea for accountability.

It emphasises a glaring question that if we cannot guarantee that our infrastructure improvements do not themselves contribute to disaster, then we are trapped in a cycle of response, repair, repeat. Political voices have entered the fray.

Erias Lukwago, the Lord Mayor of Kampala, called a crisis meeting to point out institutional neglect and alleged complicity in permitting hazardous developments along the drainage channel, so that a lasting solution is reached, and we hope that materialises.

But this issue is far from technical; it is civic. It is about who gets to build where, under what standards, and at whose cost. When commercial developments encroach on key flood control channels, the victims are often the small business owners and day-by-day traders who have the least buffer.

Let’s ensure affected traders are compensated and that drainage is cleared and restored to past capacity without wait.

Secondly, halt works that may be compromising flood defences until independent audits lift the veil on what is being built and under what oversight. Allow the city’s infrastructure to be strengthened, not further burdened.

Thirdly, Kampala needs an integrated flood-management strategy, which connects urban planning, drainage infrastructure, environmental safeguards, and equitable land-use. Permitting commercial development in key drainage zones is not sustainable.

What we witnessed in the arcades of downtown Kampala is more than a flood but a warning flare. It signals a policy failure, a governance vacuum, and an economy that is vulnerable at its base. Traders are losing livelihoods, the city is losing functional spaces, and the public is losing confidence.