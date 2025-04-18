Save Ugandans the chemicals

Various media reports have highlighted the dangers posed by the chemicals applied to our food, either as fertilizers or pesticides, indicating that they threaten public health, biodiversity, and food security. Vegetables, fruits are reportedly coming to the market with dangerous chemical components, either sprayed to control pests or as fertilizers in the garden.

According to the World Health Organisation, 385 million cases of unintentional pesticide poisoning occur globally each year, resulting in over 11,000 deaths, most of which happen in poorer countries, such as Uganda.

According to a report from the Food Safety Coalition of Uganda, 55 out of 115 chemicals in Uganda are classified as hazardous and are associated with health complications such as cancer, reproductive toxicity, and DNA mutations.

Some of these chemicals were banned in Europe over a decade ago, but farmers in Uganda are still using them. Today, the use of fertilizers is irreversible. Tea farmers in western Uganda recently said they cannot make any profits out of their gardens because the prices are low and they cannot afford the fertilisers, hence they are abandoning the estates.

The more fertilisers used, the more the soil loses fertility and is unable to support crops, and, therefore, becomes dependent on the chemicals. However, there is no active regulation on the use of the chemicals. The Agro-Chemical Control Act of 2006 established a board that is supposed to regulate the importation of chemicals and ensure the training of the people using the chemicals. However, this is not being done.

The buyers (farmers) are buying chemicals from the shops and are using them with little or no knowledge of their effect on the food, environment, and the people. Uganda’s pesticide imports have increased over the years to about 6,000 tonnes a year.

The board, which sits under the Ministry of Agriculture, should come out to educate the masses, including the importers, users of these chemicals, as well as the general public, on the dangers of these very useful but dangerous chemicals. Strict guidelines should be set to ensure chemicals that were banned years ago in other countries are not coming into Uganda.

Their importation not only endangers the lives of the people but also affects the market of Uganda’s agricultural products abroad, at a time when agro-industry is one of the pillars of economic transformation in the country’s 10-fold development strategy. Organic fertilisers and organic pest control should be promoted more than the use of chemicals.



