School calendar should provide guidance on fees

  • The issue: Schools re-opneing. 
  • Our view: Ministerial statement should have guided schools and parents on the payment of school fees for those parents who may find themselves challenged. 


On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education and Sports released the calendar for the reopening of schools. The Ministry set January 10, 2022, as the date on which the first term of the academic year shall commence.

