Schools must avoid corporal punishment

The recent torture of a 17-year-old student at St Victor Secondary School in Buhweju District sends a chilling message about the state of child protection in Uganda. On March 26, the Senior One student was subjected to a severe beating, allegedly on the orders of the school headmaster after she was accused of stealing Shs45,000 from a fellow student’s suitcase.

She sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a health facility in Mbarara District. The police have detained the headmaster and the chairperson of the Parent-Teacher Association over the case. Two other suspects, teachers at the school, are on the run. This act of violence, underscores a deeper issue — the systemic failure to protect children within educational institutions. The details of the case are horrifying. The victim was reportedly dragged from her class by one of the teachers and locked in a staff room where she was brutally beaten.

The victim was secretly taken to the medical facility without the knowledge of her parents. It was only through the vigilance of a concerned citizen who noticed the girl at the medical centre that authorities were alerted. The girl’s parents, who had not been informed of her condition, were left in the dark while the victim endured this harrowing experience.

This incident raises serious concerns about the treatment of children within schools, particularly when it comes to the abuse of power by those entrusted with their care. The Ugandan laws on child rights, including the Children’s Act (1996), place emphasis on protecting children from physical and emotional harm. Section 4 of the Act asserts that a child’s welfare is paramount in all decisions affecting them. The suspected actions of the school staff directly contravene this legal framework, as they not only violated the child’s dignity but also failed to ensure her safety and wellbeing.