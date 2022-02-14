Schools should install lightning arrestors

While it is a natural disaster that might not be under our control, there are ways to manage it and stay safe. 

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Lightning
  • Our view: Government, stakeholders, and any capable well-wishers should consider supporting or giving to this cause, especially for rural schools that can’t afford to install arrestors.

On Friday last week, we published a story about authorities in Namutumba District asking all schools in the area to install lightning arrestors.

