Schools should install lightning arrestors

On Friday last week, we published a story about authorities in Namutumba District asking all schools in the area to install lightning arrestors.

The demand followed a report from the Office of the Prime Minister listing the district as one of those most prone to disasters such as lightning, hail storms and floods. (See Daily Monitor February 11, “Namutumba pushes for lightning arrestors in schools.)

The district chairperson, Mr David Mukisa, revealed that a total of eight schools are struck by lightning and that the district loses a lot of money renovating schools that have been struck by lightning, causing budget cuts on other departments.

Namutumba is not the only district faced with lightning disasters due to the absence of lightning arrestors.

In 2011, 19 pupils died and more than 51 were critically injured in Kiryandongo District when lightning hit Runyaanya Primary School, in Hoima, 14 students of St Andrea SS were rushed to Bujumbura Health Centre after they were struck by lightning. (See www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/education/lightning-why-rural-schools-are-at-risk)

In the story some of the district leaders said the schools didn’t have funds to install lightning arrestors and those that had been installed were vandalised. Needless to mention, there have been many more recent cases of death and injury due to lightning.

While it is a natural disaster that might not be under our control, there are ways to manage it and stay safe. One of those ways is by ensuring that schools have arrestors.

It should be a requirement that is followed to the letter not as a ‘by-the-way’ that is mentioned when tragedy happens. After all, what is the point of striving to educate our children only for them to be struck by lightning at the very premises which they had gone to seek knowledge, especially since it is avoidable?

Ensuring a safe environment for learners is one of the mandates of schools and institutions of learning. Therefore, the government, stakeholders, and any capable well-wishers should consider supporting or giving to this cause especially for rural schools that can’t afford to install arrestors or find a solution to vandalism of the same .