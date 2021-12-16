Security agents should stop high-handedness


  • The issue: Brutality by security operatives
  • Our view: If the motive is to strike fear in the hearts of the ordinary citizen, then descending on them with the full might of the gun will certainly achieve that but if we still have any ambitions of community policing and working with the public to curb crime and disorder, then the current strategy of acting in excess is driving us far away from the objective.

As we wind up a year dominated by discussion and reports on human rights violations occasioned predominantly by the security forces including UPDF soldiers, police, LDUs and other non-uniformed personnel, it is sad to see that the trend set since the 2021 electoral campaigns has continued as we conclude 2021. 

