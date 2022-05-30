Security, health key at Martyrs’ Day fete
What you need to know:
The issue:
Martyrs’ Day
Our view:
...what matters most now is that the yearly ritual goes as planned without a security incident. It is also our prayer that the faithful get medical help as and when it is needed within the shrines.
Hundreds of pilgrims have already arrived at both the Anglican and Catholic martyrs shrines in Namugongo, Wakiso District, just outside Kampala, and more will arrive in the coming days.
The main event will be celebrated on Friday, June 3.
We have since last week profiled some of the first arrivals, including 100-year-old Bernaldo Tibyangye from Bushenyi District who has walked 11 times to the holy site, ad Mr Lawrence Okello, 27, who was the first pilgrim to arrive at the Anglican Martyrs Shrine on May 22.
Yesterday, it was unfortunate that 49-year-old Jackline Natukunda collapsed and died shortly before arriving at the Anglican shrines. This became the second death of the pilgrims after Joventa Tukahiirwa, 54, from Kitwe Catholic Parish in Ntungamo District was knocked dead last week. We condole with the families that have lost their loved ones in their pursuit to fulfill religious beliefs.
Police have promised to offer security to all those walking to the shrines and also ensure safety while at the holy site. Officers have been seen walking alongside the pilgrims in the city and that is commendable.
Martyrs’ Day could be unlike the past
The annual holy expedition is returning after a two-year hiatus because of the lockdowns occasioned by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic. Obviously, there is excitement in and around the shrines over the return of the religious journey.
The fanfare, especially outside the shrines, is usually characterized by dance, feast and binge drinking, which is a recipe for crime.
Importantly, the pilgrimage is happening amid an economic crisis with many families unable to afford all the basic needs as prices shoot through the roof. Therefore, it is easy to predict a rise in crime at the shrines and surrounding areas.
There are also reports that there are isolated cases of Covid-19 in the country now even when the Ministry of Health is yet to record any alarming cases. So our checks should not be lowered even with overwhelming numbers.
Our immediate call to the stakeholders, and to which they may already be well aware of, is that what matters most now is that the yearly ritual goes as planned without a security incident. It is also our prayer that the faithful get medical help as and when it is needed within the shrines.
Importantly, the security of the neighbouring residences and business areas is paramount. The increase in human traffic into the area means vulnerability of the host communities to theft and harm. We trust that security authorities will take care of this.