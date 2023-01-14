Serve the public as if no one is watching

At least two bus drivers have been apprehended in as many days this week for operating mobile phones while in command of passenger vehicles. On January 10, 2023, a passenger on a bus from Kampala to Lira recorded the driver who was on the phone for an extended period, engaged in what appeared like scrolling through messages and texting on the phone.

The citizens on this bus were right to fear for their lives as do others who are driven around by similarly reckless people. Up until now, the trouble has been the culture of silence and acceptance of bad behaviour.

This applies to more than just the conduct of bus drivers on the road. There is a lot of impunity at various levels of service in this country. Often, this impunity is met with submission as many people somehow feel beholden to the person providing the service and, therefore, fear offending them by asking them to do the right thing.

The result is an entitled lot who misuse their mandate to the detriment of those they serve.

Passengers on the affected vehicles deserve commendation for taking their lives into their own hands and reporting the misdeeds of the driver. It should not take a hidden camera to snap people back into doing what they are supposed to do.

Doctors and nurses should be providing services as they should. Police officers should be maintaining law and order with integrity and teachers should not be shirking their duties just because the inspector is unlikely to catch them. We should all be trying to be the best citizens we can be.

However, for those determined to disregard human life, extort others and generally be corrupt, the time is running out because the public is increasingly empowered to expose those who misbehave.

This is a trend that the police should harness through its community policing programme to provide reporting channels consistent with current communication and technology trends.

In recent times, a lot of news in line with abuse of minors, domestic violence and physical assault as well as other criminal activity is breaking on social media channels.