She Cranes nomadism a reminder of facilities shame

Today marks 47 days to go until the first whistle is blown at the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

South Africa is excited to host the world and showcase its beauty. The countdown is firmly on with regular adverts on television.

With a history of hosting major international sports events including rugby, cricket, and football World Cups, there is no worry about the rainbow nation’s ability to deliver.

In all, 16 teams will contest the 2023 title. Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, England, South Africa, and Uganda qualified automatically as per their world ranking.

The other teams to make the grade include Tonga, Fiji, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Wales, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados.

All of them are having intense preparations. Some of these countries are having trial games to fine-tune their players.

Back home, the Uganda national netball team, She Cranes, is doing half-baked preparations largely due to the chronic lack of facilities.

More than a month ago, coach Fred Mugerwa summoned a team to prepare for the global showpiece.

The players gathered at Kamwokya Community Centre, a facility that has a basic netball court, to start non-residential training in the Kampala suburb.

Last week, the team moved to Africa Bible University in Lubowa on Kampala-Entebbe Road for residential training.

While the facilities in Lubowa are half-decent, they are clearly a case of ‘half a loaf being better than having no bread at all’.

Following an outcry from the team, they were allowed to shift to the Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala, which is under the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The facility, built in the 1950s, has recently received a fresh coat of paint and the replacement of broken seats that gave it an unpleasant look.

None of the three aforementioned venues is anything that mirrors the kind of facilities the She Cranes will use when they arrive in South Africa.

You hope that the acclimatisation and cultural shock, for some of the new additions to the team, will last only a few hours.

When they met Mr Peter Ogwang, the State minister for Sports, the lack of good courts were the first things players and officials raised.

Like a ‘Messiah,’ Mr Ogwang promised that Uganda will build a world-class indoor sports arena in the near future. He even drew comparisons to the Bank of Kigali Arena in Rwanda, which opened in 2019.