Shield Ugandans from troublingly high tuition

A disturbingly low turnout of learners stuck out like the metaphorical sore thumb at the start of the new school calendar this week. As this newspaper has reported throughout the week, the numbers in schools domiciled in both rural and urban areas have assumed a mournful edge.

In the capital, empirical evidence adduced by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) indicated that nearly a half of the expected pupils were a no-show. Predictably, the report card in rural areas made for more grim reading. Anecdotal evidence, in part, attributed the troubling dimension to infrastructural bottlenecks occasioned by torrential downpours that have pounded various rural areas in the country.

Teenage pregnancies that usually follow the drawn-out December to February holiday have also blipped on the radar.

The triggers vary, but common to them all is the thought that the government can do more to arrest the situation. The low turnout also has one defect in common that further damns the government. It is an open secret that the cost of educating children in Uganda at pre-primary, primary, and secondary school levels is prohibitively high.

Both public and private schools have not been insulated from the steeply high tuition fees. This has effectively left many households struggling to cover the costs of keeping their children in school. While learners from disadvantaged backgrounds have been disproportionately affected, such is the deep-seated nature of the problem that the back to school season has not passed easily for households across the social class divide.

The common refrain from the government has been that households should not attempt to punch above their weight. The Education ministry has made clear that households on either side of the social class divide should take their children to schools that do not deflate their purses. While this is largely reasonable, it is also not alive to the fact that what once were affordable public schools in Uganda are now an echo from a bygone era. The figures that they nowadays inscribe on their bank slips are eye-wateringly high

All of this means that a broader rethink ought to be on the cards. The government now has to seriously consider regulating school fees structures. A fairer system that shields households—especially those on low incomes—from the burden of punishingly high tuition fees have to seriously be considered. Short of that, the various classrooms dotting the country will continue to be half empty.

