Shortage of oxygen is disaster looming

By Editor More by this Author

On Thursday, this newspaper reported that Mulago National Referral Hospital is facing a crisis over shortage of oxygen supply for patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Refer to ‘Covid-19 patients die as oxygen crisis hits hospitals.’

A relative of one of the patients who died recently said a top manager at Mulago discouraged the family from taking their patient to the hospital because the oxygen at the government facility was not enough and that all the beds were fully occupied.

This paper interviewed patients who needed to be on life support within the last one month which revealed that they have been tossed from one hospital to another on claims that the hospitals are full and cannot admit more patients, with a number of caretakers who have lost their relatives to Covid-19 complaining about the shortage of oxygen and space at Mulago and other hospitals despite denials from health administrators.

In some cases, caretakers have had to beg hospital managers to allow them carry their oxygen cylinders to the hospital so their patients can be guaranteed supply of oxygen.

Unfortunately, some of the victims have since died due to lack of oxygen. Covid-19 pandemic has escalated the oxygen shortage following the rising number of infections and patients who require ICU.

However, at the onset of the coronavirus, government quickly arranged a systematic fundraising to fill the gap in the medical sector for equipment and personnel.

A number of Ugandans, corporations, companies, well-wishers and development partners selflessly contributed to our ailing health system to help resuscitate it in anticipation of an emergency.

Advertisement

To everyone’s understanding, the donations from the fundraising would be used to fix the gaps which should have included scaling up of oxygen production facilities.

Regrettably, Dr Kituzi Muhereza, the Uganda Medical Association secretary, admits that they had received complaints about the quality of oxygen plants at Mulago which are reported to be defective, causing interruptions in oxygen supply, indicating it is very dangerous because a life can be lost, and indeed lives have been lost.

Wouldn’t this be a better moment to audit the donations government received to understand how much went where, and whether key health areas such as oxygen production facilities benefitted from these finances?