Simplify streamline child adoption process

November 20 was World Children’s Day, which marks the adoption of the United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of the Child.

According to the convention , every child who cannot be looked after by their own family has the right to be looked after properly by people who respect its religion, culture, language and other aspects of their life and when children are adopted, the most important thing is to do what is best for them. If a child cannot be properly looked after in their own country – for example by living with another family – then they might be adopted in another country. This is just a small excerpt from a child -friendly version of the content of the convention published by Unicef.

Recognition of this day reminds us of World Adoption Day celebrated November 9. In observance of this day and the adoption process, especially here in Uganda, this year we published a number of stories and commentary on the same. One of these pointed to how at least 800 childcare institutions are stranded with 50,000 children across the country. This, child rights activists argue, is partly due to lack of government support and funding during the process that frustrates potential adoptive parents. (“Why child adoption fails many Ugandans”, Daily Monitor November 20, 2024)

Mr Andrew Rugasira an adoptive parent, summarised the problems in the systems in an opinion article we published as follows; “Corruption, high legal costs, limited number of probation officers, slow legal processes, lengthy waiting periods and societal misconceptions.”

All these as he expounds are serious problems which government and other stakeholders must pay attention to and ensure that effective positive change is implemented.

If we are to take care of our children and ensure that they enjoy all their rights, including those that need adoptive parents, then the process, like Mr Rugasira and other adoptive parents we spoke to highlighted, must be streamlined.

There is also a need for awareness and dissemination of useful information to the public on the topic and process of adoption in Uganda. Let us all step forward and do everything in our power to ensure that children grow up in families that love and respect them. Otherwise how can we purport to care about the future generation when children are stranded at childcare institutions not necessarily for lack of potential and willing adoptive parents but because of corruption and red tape?