Sobi killing: Return the temple of justice

The Temple of Justice is fast slipping onto a bloody puddle left every passing by people who would otherwise have sought the might of its gobble. The latest incident is revealing, embarrassing and an indictment on the Judiciary in the face of the rising cases of land grabbing and wrangles in the country.

A self-confessed notorious gang leader, Paddy Sserunjogi, aka Sobi, was allegedly brutally lynched by a mob over a disputed one-square mile piece of land at Kibaale Village, Maddu Sub-county in Gomba District on Monday. It has since emerged that Sobi had led a gang hired by certain individuals to help them stake a claim over the land that the locals insist belonged to one of their own senior citizens.

From abductions, rape and killings, the stench of files of Sobi’s criminals dealings has been offending to any pretense of justice on the land. Yet he was still a free man. Apparently, he had changed from his past by taking up another brutal face of intimidating and abetting land-grab for hire.

Sobi, apparently, could not leave the sword because if he stopped taking orders, he would be eliminated by those he worked for. In the end, he was brutally killed, a killing that leaves the judiciary dripping more blood than the victims

The loss of trust in the Temple of Justice on the one hand, and the rise in criminality among the bourgeoisie has left machetes and bullets to define the outcomes of land disputes. The helpless are left to fight their own losing battles against the wealthy who have fresh-smelling bank notes that can summon the Sobis in a jiffy to do their dirty biddings.

In the end, it is alleged that a mob had read all Sobi’s stench of files in a matter of minutes and summarily executed him. The ‘mob justice’ has left the gobble looking lighter than a balloon. This, certainly, is not where the nation should be treading. Damningly, it is.

The Judiciary will probably never say a word. They have watched and read the reports, noted with blindfolds that Sobi’s alleged accomplices are not under arrest, that none of the alleged mob has been arrested, that those who hired the Sobis are sipping wine as they go over their holiday programmes…