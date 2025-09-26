Soft skills are key in healthcare sector

On September 16, 2026, we published an opinion article titled, “Dear Doctors, please touch us again”. The article by Ms Belinda Agnes Namutebi was essentially calling on health workers to nurture human connection with their patients through touch, listening to the patient, maintaining eye contact, and generally showing that one cares about the patient as opposed to seeing them as a business statistic.

The writer said that technology can’t replicate the human connection that comes from being fully present and seeing what machines cannot capture. She emphasised that a doctor’s hand on a patient’s shoulder, a stethoscope on a chest, and a palm pressed gently to the abdomen are key moments where trust, belonging, and loyalty are built. Patients return not simply because of accurate diagnoses or follow-up reminders but because they felt cared for.

This opinion is very much in tandem with a story in the Daily Monitor of September 25 about health workers being urged to embrace soft skills in patient care.

The soft skills implied here include empathy, effective communication, and emotional intelligence when attending to patients. Ms Hellen Mukakarisa , executive secretary of the Uganda Health Professions Assessment Board, made the call during the second graduation ceremony at Uganda Martyrs School of Nursing and Midwifery-Kaliro, pointing out that these skills should be part of daily practice and that they are not optional.

While it should be obvious that a healthcare provider should practice empathy and be a good listener and communicator, many service providers are culprits when it comes to the lack of the above soft skills. Stories have been told of how expectant mothers are mistreated by midwives and nurses, and how such treatment even leads to some mothers shunning health centres. It is also very easy in this era of technology and digital disruptions for healthcare providers to use technology in their line of work and completely neglect human connection.

The calls from the aforementioned articles are therefore key in reminding our healthcare service providers that theirs is a field that needs empathy and good communication skills to thrive. While technological advancements are great in ensuring efficiency and, in many cases, accuracy, they should not be a replacement for key aspects of humanity. The two partnered together are a force to be reckoned with and will propel our healthcare sector to higher heights. Needless to say, these and other soft skills are key in all aspects of life and service delivery. We must all be intentional about adopting and practicing them.

