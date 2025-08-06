State must reflect on Big Brother tag

Unwanted Witness' latest report on the widespread (mis)use of surveillance in Uganda has the effect of filling us with inexpressible anguish and terror. As indeed it should. The report is relentless in both its advice and criticism of the ambiguities about the intentions of the legal and institutional framework in Uganda.

Those for whom the danger signs of Big Brotherism are there in profusion, a discussion on what makes them vulnerable to routine harassment from state actors is a welcome development.

The independent media—to whose stable this newspaper belongs—has found itself being part of the statistics. In recent weeks, it has become abundantly evident that journalists have found themselves in the crosshairs.

A leaked audio of a phone conversation between Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Ivan Okuda, who cut his teeth as a journalist at this newspaper, had the chilling effect that Big Brotherism is known to produce.

Another phone conversation between Okuda and Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality lawmaker, was also made public by the military. As if for good measure. Gawaya Tegulle, who writes a column in our weekend papers, didn’t waste any time asserting himself after a phone conversation he had with Dr Patrick Wakida was leaked.

If state actors thought that tapping his phone made him too uncomfortable to get much sleep, Tegulle wrote in an OpEd on May 4, the scale of their delusion was just becoming clear. The lawyer-cum-journalist was, he added, sleeping soundly.

Such a cavalier attitude is, of course, not possessed by everyone. For many, the mind boggles at the extent to which the State is willing to go in the name of ensuring national security.

It is not lost upon us that the State has a broad latitude to safeguard its territory. Consequently, the way in which it gathers intelligence and conducts surveillance can have a Big Brother ring to it.

The Unwanted Witness' report, compiled between June 2024 and June 2025, makes clear that Uganda's draconian cyber laws spread false confidence and real fear in society as a whole. It points out an array of laws that have undermined democratic freedoms in multiple ways. For instance, the Anti-Terrorism Act grants the State sweeping surveillance powers.

Specifically, Section 19 provides for interception of all forms of communication and electronic surveillance; monitoring of meetings and searching of premises.

Then there is the National Information Technology Authority, Uganda Act. The Act establishes a mandate over software and hardware.

This gives the aforementioned body carte blanche to install spyware, blocking mechanisms, and filters on government computers.

Elsewhere, the ambiguities in various provisions of the Computer Misuse Act have been weaponised, and the toll has often been devastatingly personal on the part of dissenters. We find the argument about surveillance and privacy that Unwanted Witness frames around Big Brother compelling.

A democracy has to be accommodative of dissenting voices. On that account, Uganda, with its litany of draconian cyber laws, cannot lay claim to being one, a democracy, that is.

If this grim fact does not provide a moment of self-reflection, we truly do not know what would. Inaction will cast in stone Uganda’s status as a hybrid regime. The urgency of the issue at hand is obvious.