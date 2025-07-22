Step up peer-to-peer learning efforts in school

Learners in Nebbi District schools have taken it upon themselves to help each other stay in school and complete the education cycle. (See Daily Monitor, Thursday, July 17, 2025, ‘‘How Nebbi teenagers are helping each other stay in school”). This initiative seeks to resolve the problem of a low completion rate of 12 percent in Nebbi primary schools and a high number of dropouts in secondary school due to teenage pregnancy. The learners have formed sexual reproductive health rights clubs in their respective schools to improve their sexual and reproductive health and their social well-being. Under the initiative, student leaders go to radio stations to speak about their rights and how it is important for them to complete schools.

Learners are cautioned against engaging in sexual relations and urged to concentrate on their studies to secure their future. This self-help initiative is a step in the right direction and should be introduced in other schools across the country, be they government-owned, faith-based, or private. Enlightened learners in primary and secondary schools should be empowered to teach their peers about their sexual and reproductive health and rights and caution them against rushing to engage in sexual relationships and other things that may cause them to drop out of school. Peer-to-peer learning can go a long way in helping eliminate vices such as bullying, theft, drug abuse, alcohol misuse, discrimination, and stigmatisation in and out of schools.

It is common knowledge that bullying is rife in schools, with older, bigger, and physically stronger learners preying on their younger, smaller, and physically weaker colleagues. Some learners also engage in discriminatory behaviours against other learners because of their ethnicity, race, disability, gender, social standing, and religious beliefs. Misguided learners also stigmatise their colleagues with diseases and conditions such as HIV/Aids, albinism, and a range of disabilities.

Students’ abuse of drugs and alcohol are problems that bedevil schools, with some students developing mental problems from taking narcotics. It is a primary duty of teachers and parents to ensure that learners do not engage in the above-mentioned vices. They are responsible for educating the learners against the dangers of engaging in these vices. However, engaging enlightened learners in this noble act would reinforce efforts to keep students in school so that they can become model citizens who can propel the country to greater heights.



