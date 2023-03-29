Stop corporate capture of our water resources

Last week, Uganda staged its sixth water and environment week by placing great emphasis on improving issues revolving around governance capacity and water security.

With the UN World Water Development Report—released last week—warning of a looming water crisis, critiques of unrestrained economic appetites that threaten water resources need to be articulated more clearly and vigorously. Connections ought to be drawn between strands of industrialism that can be glimpsed in actions such as agriculture, mining and extracting fossil fuels. Empirical evidence already shows that while 70 per cent of the rural population in the Nile Basin is dependent on groundwater, it is susceptible to contamination.

This impacts negatively on not just humans, but animals as well as the environment. Entrenched bastions whose minds go off at a tangent when issues of chemical storage and waste management come up for discussion merit dressing-downs.

As water guzzling industries strive to oversee lucrative processes, oblivious to their polluting track record, girls and women who have to make treks to water sources find themselves unable to go to school or engage in paid employment.

The UN World Water Development Report is persistent in its urging that this water crisis not be viewed through a narrow prism of being a problem afflicting remote rural areas. Its research makes clear that the number of people lacking access to safe drinking water in cities around the world will double by 2050. This is principally down to increase in urban water demand, which is predicted to experience an 80 per cent spike by 2050. It is quite clear that access to water should not be taken for granted.

Yet instead of scaling up actions to guarantee water security, the government of Uganda appears to be all too keen to do no more than pay lip service. It has, for one, done a poor job connecting the dots amid increasingly intense drought and floods triggered by the ongoing climate crisis.

We reckon it is vitally important that personal and domestic needs take precedence over industrial use and profits in Uganda as indeed across the globe.

The privatisation of water and sanitation services can only do as much when it comes to achieving the sustainable development goal of universal access to clean drinking water and sanitation. The corporate greed best captured by what UN secretary general António Guterres last week neatly described as “vampiric overconsumption and unsustainable use” needs to be tackled head-on. Sooner rather than later. The corporate capture of our water resources cannot be commended enough.