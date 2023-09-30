Stop hide-and-seek over Land Amendments Bill 

Last week, the Land Division of the High Court barred bibanja holders from selling untiled land without informing landlords.

Justice Bernard Namanya, in a ruling that excited landlords, particularly in central Uganda – the epicentre of illegal evictions – clarified that it is illegal for tenants to sell or purchase a kibanja without the consent of the registered owner of the title.

Last month, the same judge ruled that landlords are obliged under the law to recognise the rights of bibanja holders before carrying out a land sale.

This means a landlord cannot sell his or her land without notifying the kibanja holder.

The judge ruled that a purchaser or land dealer who falls short of this standard cannot plead that he or she had no notice of third-party rights, which in proper due diligence would have been discovered.

The two court decisions are welcome, but only serve as a pain killer and can’t enduringly resolve the land crisis in the country.

In as much as the judge clarifies on what is already provided for in the Land Act, Cabinet or any right-thinking private member of the 11th Parliament should as a matter of urgency take interest in the glaring gaps in the current law and table the Land Amendments Bill, 2023.

The loopholes in the Land Act, the crisis of illegal evictions and land wrangles, the problems of mailo land tenure system in the face of greedy land dealers, and a corrupt judicial system, were clearly explained during the four-year investigation by the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire commission.

We cannot afford to play hide-and-seek when Ugandans are suffering and living like refugees in their own country. In July 2021, the President promised urgent land reforms to stop injustice against bibanja holders and what he called bad land tenure system.

In Uganda the registered owners of land are estimated to be only 600,000, while tenants or bibanja holders and customary owners are estimated to be more than 20 million.

This is why the country needs urgent land reforms to stop illegal evictions.

The law is clear, on annual nominal ground rent to the extent that non-payment of busuulu is the only ground for evicting bibanja holders.

Landlords are also required to serve eviction notices to tenants who default on payment after a period of one year to show cause why the tenancy should not be terminated.

However, in some areas especially in Buganda, Resident District Commissioners (RDCS), District Police Commanders (DPCS) and other local authorities, have connived with judges/ magistrates and landlords/ land dealers to evict people with impunity.

In the proposed amendments, as a country, we must have an honest discussion about the land tenure systems that work for our people.