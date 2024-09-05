Stop returning district money to the Treasury

The media has been awash with reports of districts returning money to the Treasury at the end of the financial year.

This has been happening for many years. Officials say the money is returned because of delays in release.

Reports indicate that officials at the Ministry of Finance release money a few days before the end of the financial year, knowing the money will not be used but will be returned. So, why does this release delay?

Is it that there are other motives or is it just incompetence in the ministry? Whichever reason, this should be sorted.

The local governments too must accept the blame and sort out their problems.

Many projects are not completed because they cannot do due diligence on companies seeking to do work, the workers are not recruited because the district service commission is not fully constituted or there are disagreements among committee members.

It is sad to note that some of the money returned was meant for salaries and gratuities.

It is terrible to imagine that officials return the money when the beneficiaries are waiting for it, with some dying before receiving their gratuities.

Money meant for schools, especially seed schools, is being returned, while pupils are studying in dilapidated buildings or under trees in many parts of Uganda, money meant for health centres is being returned amidst scarcity of health facilities and people walking several kilometres for treatment.

Money meant for irrigation schemes is being returned even at the time when rainfall is no longer reliable for agriculture and the only option for sustainable food security is irrigation.

So, who are these local leaders working for, if not pupils, the sick, and their hungry people?

From the top to the bottom, it is important to think about beneficiaries when you receive this money.

The very taxpayers who have contributed this money, painfully, deserve to be respected and considered when services are supposed to be given.

Let the money go to the districts in time. The technocrats should be organised, have clear work plans and submit requests in time.