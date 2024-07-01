Stop rhetoric and act on public service reforms

In recent remarks, President Museveni underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms within Uganda’s public service.

This call comes at a critical time for our country, where systemic inefficiencies and widespread corruption have hampered progress. The President’s emphasis on transforming the public sector is a clarion call for a renewed focus on accountability, efficiency, and transparency.

We need to tackle deep-seated bureaucratic inefficiencies that have long plagued our public institutions. The President’s concerns are well-founded, as a streamlined and effective public service is essential for the successful implementation of government policies and the delivery of essential services to the citizens. The current state of the public service, characterised by delays, red tape, and lack of accountability, undermines public trust and stifles national development.

In a related development, President Museveni’s brother, Gen Salim Saleh, has called on the youth to join the government’s anti-corruption campaign. This initiative aims to mobilise young people, who make up a significant portion of Uganda’s population, to actively participate in combating corruption. Both these calls are timely and strategic, recognising the pivotal role that the youth can play in fostering a culture of integrity and accountability as we streamline our public service.

Corruption not only drains public resources but also erodes the efficacy of public institutions.

By involving the youth in the anti-corruption crusade, the government can harness their energy, innovation, and desire for a better future. This engagement could be transformative, instilling a sense of ownership and responsibility among young Ugandans, the way we have witnessed with our Kenyan neighbours.

However, these initiatives must be more than mere rhetoric. The government needs to implement concrete measures to ensure reforms are not only initiated but also sustained. This requires a multifaceted approach, including the adoption of technology to streamline processes, the establishment of robust accountability mechanisms, and the promotion of a merit-based culture within the public service.

Additionally, continuous monitoring and evaluation are crucial to assess the effectiveness of the reforms and make necessary adjustments.

All these are made possible with political will and commitment at the highest levels of government, which are essential to drive these reforms.