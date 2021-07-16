Stop torturing suspects

By Editor More by this Author

A week ago, five men suspected to have been behind the attempted assisnation of Works minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala and the murder of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo, were arraigned before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court.

The five took the advantage of the 10-minutes court break and stripped for the media, showing awful torture marks on their backs, buttocks and other body parts. They could hardly walk. Some were seen shedding tears due to the unbearable pain..

The accused persons claimed the security personnel used all sorts of sharp instruments to inflict pain on them. This, they claimed, was to obtain information from them or a confession linking them to the Katumba attack.

We join other voices in condemning torture against suspects. Article 28 (3) of the Constitution provides that every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty or until that person has on their own, pleaded guilty. Indeed, the presumption of innocence is the very foundation of criminal justice in this country and all suspects must be viewed as such.

Uganda’s Anti-Torture Act of 2012, prohibits intentionally causing pain to anyone to obtain information or a confession.

Likewise, the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2012 states that a person who performs any act of torture commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for 15 years or to a fine of 350 currency points (each currency point is equivalent to Shs20,000).

About six years ago, the Constitutional Court ruled that errant police officers can and should be sued for torture in their individual capacities even when on official duty unlike before when they were protected for accounting for their alleged actions since the legal position then said litigants could only sue the Attorney General.

Despite all the aforementioned good pieces of legislation including international ones that condemn acts of torture, our security forces still torture suspects to obtain confessions.

President Museveni has since condemned security from using torture as a method of obtaining evidence from suspects.

The head of State instead advised the security forces to use technology like CCTV cameras to squarely link suspects to the scene of crime.

The Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act No. 3 of 2012 states that evidence obtained from suspects through torture, is not admissible in court. We implore courts of law and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to always apply the above law to free suspects who have been tortured by security forces to obtain confessions or evidence against them.

Also, since the security personnel are not stopping their old bad habits, suspects should note down their names and sue them individual for compensation to be paid from the culprit’s salary and gratuity.





