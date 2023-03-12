Stop trivialising the Presidency

Early last week, the Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, issued a stern statement condemning the actions of the Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Imran Muluga, for having somersaulted before students of Tororo Progressive Academy where the RDC is one of the proprietors.

According to the minister, she was disturbed at the RDC’s decision to present himself in a “compromising and reckless position” and in a degrading and “stunning behaviour”, that not only bordered on madness, but also brought the offices of the RDC and that of the Presidency into disrepute.

We appreciate the need to make RDCs behave in a certain manner, but against which set of rules of etiquette and decorum were Mr Muluga’s actions judged? What are the core political values that Ms Babalanda thinks should be emulated by RDCs? It can only be based on them that we can condemn somersaulting.

Until we have those spelt out, condemnation of Mr Muluga appeared misplaced and out of touch with the goings on in the education sector.

The former chairperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), Mr Fagil Mandy, always pushed for increased teaching of Physical Education (PE) and turning it into an examinable subject. That culminated into the re-launch in September 2012 of the PE programme in schools.

Mr Mandy had on several occasions appeared on national television where he often gave practical lessons in the form of push ups, sit ups and squats. Mr Mandy was never condemned. Why are we condemning others who are following in his footsteps at a time when non-communicable diseases are on the rise on account of mostly lack of exercise?

How does Mr Muluga putting into practice the pedagogical method of teaching/learning by doing, which is premised on the idea that one learns/teaches something better and faster when they practice it, bring the office of RDC and that of the President into disrepute?