Strengthen fire safety urgently

Several fires have broken out across the country in the preceding days and weeks, including at a supermarket and a timber market within Kampala. In these instances, it quickly became apparent that the fire department of the Uganda Police lacks the capacity to quickly and effectively respond to and contain big fires happening across town.

Police have complained for years about the lack of access within such large establishments as markets, for the fire trucks and firefighters to make their way to the scenes of fire outbreaks. Despite this, no inspectors have been dispatched over time to ensure that these urban dwellers and workers work in safer and more accessible areas. City plans are not being altered to facilitate fire safety. All we do year after year is lament about the inaccessibility of markets or timber yards after they have been burnt to the ground.

It is time for the Police Fire department to receive visible reinforcement and funding to be able to contain possible future disasters. Urban planning in new and developing areas should incorporate appropriate fire safety measures, including tools for fire prevention and the structures to enable control of raging fires. Regulation and zoning ought to be observed, especially in urban areas, to ensure that activities which are fire hazards are not licensed to operate in busy centres where they can easily spark off a blaze. Building regulations that enable safe evacuation of building occupants and firefighting, should also be emphasised and enforced. Training of police personnel and other fire marshals, as well as equipping them with the right tools, is also key.

Finally, legislators and policymakers ought to push for additional budget allocation to such limping public services. An increase in funding is not enough, but the budget allocations for this fire safety work should be monitored to ensure that it is used exactly as intended, to procure equipment, facilitate training for firefighters and improve infrastructure, such as the function of fire hydrants across urban areas. This should be the last season in which the police fall back on the age-old explanations for why they are perpetually unable to contain or respond to fire incidents promptly. The time for action on fire safety is now, and the chronic challenges that turn fire outbreaks into disasters should be addressed urgently.