Strict supervision is required to ensure durability of roads

Kampala has in the last one month or so become a big construction site amid works on several roads in and around the city.

That is great news. The works, which entail expansion and resurfacing to create additional lanes and fix potholes, are expected to ease congestion and traffic gridlocks, which according to a 2017 World Bank study were costing Uganda more than $800m (about Shs2.8 trillion) in lost gross domestic product with a daily loss of 24,000 person-hours in Kampala alone.

Another study, ‘The political economy of public transport in greater Kampala’ which was funded by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, revealed that that traffic gridlocks are responsible for the loss of thousands of lives, “with the role of motorcycles in road traffic accidents steadily increasing” as people opt to hop onto motorcycles in order to beat the traffic. The roadworks are, therefore, expected to lead to a considerable reduction in such cases.

However, even as the roadworks go on, giving us hope that things will soon be better, there are lingering questions about the quality of the ongoing works and the durability of the roads that will be handed over.

Has serious consideration been given to factors such as water drainage, weather, traffic frequency and the weights of the vehicles when dealing with designs of roads that lead into say the industrial area? If we go wrong here, the roads will be much less durable and will no doubt have a shorter life span.

The cost of constructing roads here is already very high. In 2018, during the commissioning of the 51 kilometre Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, it emerged the cost of building a road in Uganda is three times as high as the cost of constructing a similar road in Kenya or Tanzania.

The expressway was budgeted to cost $476 million, which translated into about $9.3 million (Shs34 billion) per kilometre.

That turned out to be several millions higher than the $360 million, equivalent to $7 million (Shs26 billion) per kilometre, which Kenya spent on the 50km Thika Super Highway.