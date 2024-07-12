Support strides in cancer prevention, treatment and palliative care

Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja (RHHJ) a specialized palliative care provider in the Busoga Sub-region and parts of Buganda is making strides in changing the lives of people in that part of the country.

The organization has adopted a new approach to address the full spectrum of needs for both palliative care patients and their families in Busoga Sub-region.

RHHJ’s Dr Margarethe Juncker says, prior to 2016, the organization mainly focused on physical pain relief and symptom control. However, they have now developed a more comprehensive program to address the broader needs of the sick.

This includes raising awareness, training health workers in basic palliative care, and educating the community through radio programs and outreach initiatives. ( “New approach gives hope to cancer patients in Busoga”, Daily Monitor, July 10)

In February this year, health experts at the Uganda Cancer Institute highlighted sexually transmitted infections, unhealthy diets, polluted environment, and skin bleaching as some of the top risk factors of cancer in the country.

This all spells an urgent need for consistent and broad-based awareness on cancer, not just at palliative stage but prevention and treatment. Different stakeholders must all play a part in this awareness drive if the statistics are to take a turn for the better.

Government statistics indicate that UCI registered around 3,500 new cases in 2015 but the number of new cases registered annually has increased to 7500.

And according to the RHHJ, as of May 2024, Jinja had 134 patients, Kamuli 99, Buyende 81, Namutumba 49, Mayuge 44, Namayingo 40, Iganga 37, Luuka 35, Kaliro 28, Bugiri 25, Bugweri 15, while Kayunga had 44, Buikwe 47 and Busia 2.

Clearly, this organization and many other such sector players are taking an undeniable role in this sector. Such efforts should be applauded, supported and if possible replicated. Continued awareness drives of communities not only those diagnosed with the disease but everyone will undoubtedly lead to a change in trends and hopefully reduce the cancer burden.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.