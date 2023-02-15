Support book reading initiatives

Books on Bike, a mobile library initiative is, to say the least, encouraging. The initiative is a brainchild of Youth Rising, a non–governmental organisation operating in Mukono District. Books on Bike was first pioneered during the first wave of Covid-19 and it aims at building and promoting a strong reading culture among children aged between three and 15.

Mr Richard Wafula, the manager of Mpumu Village Community Library, community connectors were identified to help in registering and distributing study learning materials to children at their homes to keep them busy during holidays and weekends instead of loitering.

The project, which started in one village, has since expanded and currently covers seven other villages of Kisoga, Luuga, Salama, Piida, Terere, Kibanga, and Bunankanda. (See Daily Monitor of Tuesday February 14, “Community library boosts reading culture in Mukono.”)

It has been alleged severally that if you want to hide anything from an African, put it in a book. This mostly true allegation speaks to our poor reading culture. Unfortunately, even when we know this to be true, we are too comfortable in our poor reading culture to do anything about it. And because children are born in this bankrupt culture, they grow into adults who do not read.

Little wonder then that many have been seen to sign documents without reading and comprehending the contents of said documents and then ended up having to pay the price of ignorance.

Therefore, initiatives like Books on Bike are more than welcome because they could very well be the harbingers of behavioural change that will see children, who are lucky enough to participate grow into highly read, knowledgeable and competent adults, who will be able thrive in the world of future innovations and disruptions.

Such projects should be modified to suit different sectors of the population if we are to make a difference when it comes to changing our reading culture.

For instance, because communication gadgets seem to be of high interest, especially to young people today, hardcopy books might not appeal to them at all but soft copy books or even audio books, especially for the busy ones, should do.