Support business enterprise groups

The story in our Tuesday, February 21, edition about a group of women in Arua District building their own silver fish store worth Shs4b in order to bolster their business is to say the least, commendable.

According to the story, the traders have for several years lost their silver fish to rats, contamination, theft and bad weather due to lack of proper storage facilities and as a result, the silver fish traders started raising money to construct a store. Each of the 23 shareholders is supposed to contribute Shs11m towards the construction over a five-year period, they have so far raised Shs200m to begin the construction.

“Since the government is always interested in organised women groups like ours, we want it to help us. We have gone to banks and relevant authorities and all have not come to our rescue,” Ms Zenna Ocokoru, the chairperson of the group named Arua Women Business Enterprise. (See Daily Monitor February 21, 2023, “Arua women start work on Shs4b silver fish store”

As Ms Ocokoru rightly mentions, government and other able organisations should help such groups which have clearly shown initiative and a high level of organization.

Rather than sit back and watch their fish go to waste due to poor shelter and storage as has been the case, the traders have done something to prove that they are truly worth supporting.

In this age of entitlement where citizens are given to crying out for handouts from the government for every aspect of their lives, without making any effort to better their lives at all, it is refreshing to have a group of quick thinkers and doers. And this is not to say that citizens should not cry to their government for help. They should. Supporting groups like the Arua Women Business Enterprise. And as is with such ventures, support can be in kind and not necessarily cash.