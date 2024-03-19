Support debate team to make it to global stage 

Last year when they were announced winners of the African Debate competitions, pupils from Parental Care Primary School in Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality made us all proud.

At the competitions which were held at Our lady of Fatima Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya they came first out of 22 competitors.

That meant they were to represent the African continents at the world debate championships in the Czech Republic in June 2024 to face off with pupils from Australia, Asia and Europe.

It was, therefore, sad to hear that they might not be able to travel for the global championships if they don’t cover their Shs80 million budget. At the moment, they have not yet been able to raise the money.

Team Leader Trevor Yebaza says they are writing letters to leaders and different partners to help raise the required money. (See Sunday Monitor March 17, “Hopes fade as Ugandan school struggles to raise money for global debating contest” ).

Our news is mostly populated with stories about the dire situation of our education system, painting an almost hopeless picture of the state of affairs of the sector.

Therefore, when news such as one of our own winning a continental competition comes up, it is hard not to notice. It is like a breath of fresh air.

Such efforts should be rewarded as a way of encouraging others to follow suit or even do better. They shouldn’t have to go about begging one letter or leader at a time. Granted, there are many ‘good’ causes that need to be sponsored or financed and theirs might not be the most pressing of even recent but we can only hope that lady luck smiles down on them.

This will go a long way in restoring hope among the many little learners in little known schools in different parts of the country that their dreams are valid.

In the midst of news about misappropriation of billions of shillings by public officers and a society rife with putrid corruption, disease and failure, it would be good to hear some more good news from the Czech Republic in June this year about our team.



