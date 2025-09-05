Support initiatives that boost school attendance

The story titled, “Music keeping Kalangala islands children in school”, which was published in Daily Monitor of September 4, 2025 is the kind that evokes hope and optimism. The story tells of how learners who were struggling with school fees and scholastic materials had their fortunes changed when they joined a village music class.

One such student, Monica Atheno, a resident of Lutoboka landing site in Kalangala Town Council, was 12 years old when she joined the music classes. “Music teachers would approach my parents whenever they heard that I wasn’t at school and sometimes my classmates in the band checked on me. They became like a family and when we performed at events.

I would use the money earned from performances to buy scholastic materials and pay for my meals at school. I was determined never to disappoint them. I decided to endure and finish my primary education,” she says.

Athieno says the classes enabled her to get lessons on life skills for instance on teenage pregnancy, HIV, early marriage and how to avoid them. Today she is a senior three student at Serwanga Lwanga Memorial Secondary School, supported by a half-bursary she earned through music.

With the education sector grappling with high levels of school dropouts, it will take such creative initiatives to keep learners in school and change their life stories.

Such initiatives should, therefore, be commended and given all the support they need by all sector stakeholders. Other districts should borrow a leaf from Kalangala and use such ideas to keep young people in school. Other activities like sports and drama have been seen to play a key role in boosting school attendance and giving learners a reason to stay in school.

Brass for Africa, is the organistaion behind the music programme in question and they have helped learners stay away from risky lifestyles, kept them in schools, and enabled them buy scholastic material from allowances earned from performances.

Ronald Kabuye, the national coordinator of Brass for Africa says more than 1,000 children from three schools and two villages in Kalangala are enrolled in the programme and that they use music and life skills as tools for social change In Kalangala, only 30 to 34 percent of children who enrol in Primary One complete Primary Seven. It is therefore key to support such initiatives because in the end, everyone wins.