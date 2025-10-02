Support youth climate action initiatives

As the political campaign season gains momentum with the various presidential candidates embarking on their campaign trails in different parts of the country, in Alebtong District, little-known youth are embarking on a campaign trail of their own. One to sensitise and teach locals about the dangers of climate change. In the Daily Monitor of Wednesday, October 1, a story titled, “Youth in flood, drought-prone areas rise to climate challenge”, highlighted how hundreds of youth trained by a local non-governmental organisation, Change Lead Agency Social Support, educate their community on the impacts of climate change.

Climate change, for many in rural areas, sounds like a distant, irrelevant issue that they need not bother themselves with or that is a preserve of non-governmental organisations and a topic for intellectual discourse at global conferences. In fact, according to Moses Omara, executive director of Change Lead Agency Social Support, there are some members of the community who still believe that climate change is a result of God’s anger and not man’s activities. This is why the youth engaged in this noble project should be commended and supported by the various stakeholders.

The youth who walk through villages from about 10am to 6pm, engaged in door-to-door campaigns in Amugo and Abako sub-counties in Alebtong District sensitise people on the dangers of wetland encroachment, bush burning, which explains rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events affecting crops, livestock, and overall livelihoods, among other aspects. Alebtong District, like many other parts of the country, has suffered climate challenges such as floods, which destroy acres of food crops and homes.

The climate challenges in the area are said to be mainly a result of unregulated charcoal burning, which reduces the land’s ability to absorb water, increase surface run-off, and increases flood risk. There’s also a problem of poor agricultural practices, such as over-grazing and cultivation on steep slopes, leading to soil erosion and increased runoff and silting of River Moroto. Omara says they have come up with mitigation and adaptation approaches to fight climate change.

Climate challenges are real and dealing with them should not be relegated to just a few in society. Societies should be helped to understand the consequences of their personal day-to day actions and choices on the environment. Such sensitisation and awareness drives as is being carried out by the aforementioned youth brings the concern down to the grassroots and encourage informed behavioural change. This is why looking out for and supporting such initiatives is key. It is a plus that the main participants are young people. They, after all, are the future and are bound to suffer the effects of a misused Mother Earth more.



