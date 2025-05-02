Survival swimming is a must-learn for all

In early August last year, tragedy hit the village of Kaserere in Rakai District following a canoe accident on Lake Kijjanebarola. A family of three drowned in the Thursday morning accident after the boat in which they were travelling was hit by a hippopotamus. The trio was returning from a party at Pati Village in Lwamaggwa Sub-county. The victims included Edison Tibeijuka, 62, and his 15-year-old son Daniel Mpulire and Julius Wasswa, 35. Residents said they heard the alarms from the victims and tried to seek help in vain.

"There were no fishermen in the lake at the time of the incident, the boat got filled with water and it capsized, we saw them sinking and we couldn't help them,” said Ms Jessica Namutaawe, a resident of Kaserere. The chairperson of Kaserere village said the trio was not wearing life jackets and asked the government to come to their rescue and donate free life-saving jackets to water transport users in the area. The tragedy on Lake Kijjanebarola is just one of the many cases of drowning that happen on the water bodies across the country every year, many of which go unreported. A 2020 study by the Makerere University School of Public Health put the number of people who die due to drowning in Uganda at about 3,000 annually.

This is about nine people who die due to drowning daily. While about 70 percent of these deaths happen in lakeside districts such as Soroti, Serere, Mayuge, Masaka, Kyotera and Rakai, the rest happen in unexpected places, including our homes and communities during floods. It means no one is safe.

At a media engagement organised by the Justice and Development Council in Kampala this week, a Ministry of Works and Transport official said drowning has now been recognised as a public health problem and a national drowning prevention programme is in the offing. That water safety will now be given priority, as we see in road safety, is a welcome move. While various stakeholders are pushing for various measures, including introducing mandatory swimming lessons in schools, the first line of safety starts with you, the individual. No matter your age, try to learn basic survival swimming.

This teaches the ability to stay afloat and breathe comfortably in the water, potentially allowing you to wait for help. Then, we need to learn how to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). CPR is an important response in emergencies where breathing or the heart has stopped. This helps the unconscious victims. And finally, always have a life jacket whenever you are out on water bodies. Life jackets prevent drowning and increase visibility, especially when unconscious or injured.



