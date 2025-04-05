Sustain malaria vaccine sensitisation

On Wednesday, the government launched the national malaria vaccination for children to reduce malaria hospitalisations and deaths in the country. However, this free vaccination has attracted mixed reactions from the public, with some embracing it while others are sceptical about its safety and effectiveness.

This calls for heightened and sustained sensitisation and public engagement to increase the knowledge and understanding of people about this new vaccine. It's also important to note that some people have been paying for the malaria vaccine in a private facility in Kampala, Norvik Hospital, which started administering the vaccine last year.

The vaccine has been tested in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi before the approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2021, with demonstrated reduction in deaths and hospitalisations. Uganda is also joining more than 17 countries that were already using this vaccine.

Uganda is one of the countries with the highest malaria burden in the world, with around 16 malaria deaths reported daily, 10 of these happening among children below five years of age. Malaria has been one of Uganda's biggest health challenges, accounting for nearly 30 percent of outpatient visits and 20 percent of hospital deaths, with children under five bearing the greatest burden. Efforts to develop a malaria vaccine to stem this global killer disease started way back in 1965 with Dr Ruth Nussenzweig, an Austrian-Brazilian immunologist specialising in the development of malaria vaccines, conducting studies and experiments to come up with a vaccine. Information from scientific reports indicates that there were many failed products before the two vaccines passed all three clinical trial phases and were approved in 2021 and 2023.

Information from the WHO shared by the Ministry of Health indicates that in the phase three clinical trials of age-based delivery of "RTS, S and R21 vaccines showed more than 50 percent reduction in malaria cases over the first year of follow-up, and prolonged protection with 4th dose".

The government has rolled out the R21 malaria vaccine, but the private facility has been using RTS, S according to the ministry. However, many Ugandans have used social media to convey their distrust in the vaccine, with some claiming that it is a way a group of foreigners is planning to kill Africans.

The government needs to continue to explain to people the processes that led to the development and approval of the malaria vaccine to improve acceptance. The use of social media to spread misinformation and disinformation increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, where many were claiming that those who received the Covid-19 vaccine would die. There is a need for a clear strategy to sustain public engagement for better outcomes from public health interventions like malaria vaccination.