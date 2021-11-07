Take Coronavirus vaccines to villages

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Vaccination. 
  • Our view: The highly vulnerable people are majorly found in rural areas, that is to say, the 3.3 million elderly that are part of the 4.8 million high risk groups that the Ministry of Health is racing to inoculate.

The news about increased uptake of Covid-19 vaccines is encouraging, but there is still a huge disparity in vaccine access between urban and rural communities.

