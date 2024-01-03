Tame appetite of big govt officials 

If there is one certainty this year, it is that Uganda’s public debt stock will breach the Shs100 trillion mark. This grim milestone will come sooner rather than later after a borrowing spree at the backend of 2023 saw the government take out loans worth Shs7 trillion in a space of seven days.

This pushed the country’s public debt stock north of Shs97 trillion—an extraordinary figure by any measure. The convoluted nature of Uganda’s debt network suggests that even fragile intermediate successes will be hard to come by going forward, rosy figures from the country’s budget wonks notwithstanding.

The debt stock taken together with an ever-growing deficit invites questions around how or if fiscal space will ever be built to provide scope to respond to future economic shocks. And, as night follows day, the aforesaid shocks will blip on the radar.

Shameless is an exercise in mounting debt tension that slowly builds from fiscal indiscipline the likes of which we saw last year despite the Finance Ministry promising otherwise. An ‘it is our turn to eat’ syndrome saw the country take bloated delegations to the United Nations General Assembly and the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28.

The fuel-guzzling SUVs for former House speakers that Parliament put on its ostentatious tab should not be reduced to a footnote as some would want. Such expenditures speak to the profligacy that is the hallmark of the current government even as the dashboard lights flash the most crimson of reds. If the start of a new year is representative of a clean slate, we call on state actors to mull over the current status quo.

The deficit of common sense that has made belt-tightening conspicuous by its absence must be roundly condemned. A fiscal strategy where responsible authorities do the bare minimum and still fall woefully short does not quite cut it. Already, households are grappling with record falls in disposable income. Rents and energy bills are soaring as real wages nosedive. The ordinary folk or omuntu wa’wansi, who are struggling to make ends meet, should not be condemned to having to watch their native country display fiscal indiscipline.

The government can unburden the omuntu wa’wansi this year by following the fiscal rules it set for itself. The realisation that the times in which we live in are punishingly tough—with sanctions from the Global North and whatnot—will be a great starting point. There is no need of raking up superfluous expenditures as indeed was the case last year. State actors should tame their morbidly ferocious appetite.