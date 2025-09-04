Tax exemption on AI educational materials and robotics is timely

Last week, Finance State minister Amos Lugolobi announced that the government was going to remove taxes on educational materials used in teaching robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other high-tech programmes. There are a number of schools that have been set up which conduct such lessons.

However, the fees payable are too high for an average student, partly because of the costs incurred in getting the gadgets. Therefore, the government’s decision to exempt taxes on these materials is a good step towards shaping Uganda’s place in the global knowledge economy.

Our education system has been locked in traditional disciplines, and students have gone for such computer technology lessons either in their upper levels of education or as an option, which parents arrange in holidays, yet it is very clear the issues of the 21st Century demand such skills and knowledge.

From agriculture and medical diagnostics to fintech and manufacturing, robotics and AI are rapidly transforming industries across the globe. If Uganda is to thrive in this new era, the learners must be equipped with the tools, skills, and knowledge to compete and innovate.

Therefore, lifting the tax burden on robotics kits, AI learning software, coding platforms, and high-tech lab equipment, the government is lowering barriers to entry for schools, universities, and innovation hubs. This policy will allow institutions to redirect scarce resources from taxes into actual teaching and research. More importantly, it brings such education to the rural classrooms and bridges the gap between urban and rural students.

Yes, we want more taxes for infrastructure development, healthcare, and development projects, but exempting such technologies from taxation will benefit the next generation of Ugandan innovators who learn to code drones for farming or deploy AI to predict epidemics and deal with the challenges of today and the future. Investing in future skills is the best way of guaranteeing sustainable progress.

Uganda has no shortage of talent. What has been lacking is access to modern tools of learning and a clear signal that the nation values innovation. By removing these taxes, government will have made an important statement: education is not only about passing exams, but about unlocking creativity, nurturing inventors, and positioning Uganda in a high-tech world.

The exemption must, however, be followed by strict implementation guidelines. Tax exemption is not enough. Investments in teacher training, local content development, and public-private partnerships are essential to make this meaningful. Uganda cannot afford to be left behind in the digital revolution.

Today’s classroom innovation is tomorrow’s industrial revolution. By exempting taxes on robotics and AI educational materials, the government will have played its role. The educators, innovators, and policymakers must come in to support the initiative and make it meaningful.