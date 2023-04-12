Tax regime leaves a lot to be desired

A raft of proposed changes to the Tax (Amendment) Bills have set out the government’s stall insofar as widening its tax base is concerned.

Government budget officials refer to the proposals as an “alignment.” We, however, think this is a wrong designation as the proposals—by any measure—are a major shift in the taxation regime. When looked at closely, you will see more working people being dragged into paying stealth tax. This as the government frantically looks to fill a fiscal black hole.

Auctioned goods, digital services like hailing a cab or boda boda, and recreational activities such as the odd session in the gym will—if amendments to the tax bills are passed by Parliament—attract value added tax.

Elsewhere, withholding tax on interest or dividends paid by collective investment schemes such as unit trusts will discourage a much-needed saving culture, which is low in Uganda. The withholding tax on gross proceeds arising from the sale of assets, be they held for personal use, will by all accounts burden the squeezed working people in the country even tighter.

Working people, who had found something of a safe haven in unit trusts, have argued—convincingly—that the proposed tax regime will fight industriousness to a standstill. A five percent and 15 percent withholding rate will apply on interest or dividends earned by members of the formerly tax-exempt unit trusts.

We agree with observers who hold that the government’s proposal will have a knock-on effect on the popularity of the saving schemes. Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Finance ministry permanent secretary, told this newspaper the amendment is intended to “correct” an “anomaly.”

If there is any anomaly to be corrected, it is the fact that the pain (and make no mistake, the levying of a tax elicits pain) has not been targeted on those with the broadest shoulders. The iron-fisted approach has instead been targeted on those who are easiest to lean on, the ordinary people of Uganda.

Many of these who are on the lowest incomes—and whom the cost of living crisis has been particularly brutal—consequently see little hope for a brighter future. It is worrying that the government’s feeble attempts to widen its constricted tax base is always at the expense of those who have long felt the burden of taxes.

We believe the government should apply the biggest tax squeeze on the wealthiest. With inflationary pressures pushing up the cost of living, working people ought to be protected.

As well as adjusting tax brackets to keep pace with inflation, Uganda should also think deeply about how it deals with its super rich. While it is crucial to have in place an economic environment which encourages enterprise, tax breaks for the super rich should not contrast starkly with huge increases faced by working people who are most affected by inflationary pressures. Inflation, after all, is a tax on the poor.