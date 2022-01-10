Teachers, the ball is now in your court

Schools countrywide started reopening yesterday for the first term and for the first time in close to two years.

The return to school comes amid a cocktail of concerns. To begin with, Mukono Diocese Bishop James Ssebagala on Saturday directed teachers in Church of Uganda founded schools to block pregnant or breastfeeding students from returning to school. Even when this is contrary to the government directive, it means a lot to students who attend those schools.

Parents have in the past two years raised the alarm over the behaviour of their children during lockdown. There are those who ended up committing crimes while their parents were busy at work.

The learners are returning to school after going through a lot of challenges and experiences at home. Some had domestic misunderstandings, others were sick, lost relatives, and suffered emotionally. There are those that joined business and made money so much that they were reluctant to return to school.

Some students spent most of their time on social media platforms such as Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. They had phones and internet data available to them at free will because they had to study online.

The environment at home did not dictate that learners wake up early in the morning for preps or spend long hours in classroom environments studying things that did not interest them. They had the freedom to study online where monitoring was minimal and they would choose not to concentrate.

For those from humble backgrounds, they neither afforded to study online nor the luxury to eat well. They might have not even reported or if they have, then with school fees deficits. Now all students are expected to be in school. They have spent more than 20 months outside the classroom and are obviously returning to different environments.

The lockdown triggered a reality check among parents; that they had abandoned their roles to schools.

The reopening of schools means that teachers are now the custodians for the four three months or more. They have the duty to re-instill in them the right attitude to studies and prepare them for new environment.

Teachers will have to take some few weeks to understand their learners’ emotional state, their classroom competence and behaviours they might have acquired during the lockdown.

They will also need to counsel all learners after a difficult season. Our appeal to parents is that they should not abandon their children to schools. Now is the most critical time to work hand in hand with teachers as they attempt to recondition the learners.